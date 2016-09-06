Gavin’s web idea becomes a reality

A new nationwide buying and selling platform is being launched by a former Whitley Bay man.

Gavin Whittaker has spent the last 12 months working on Tickhit, which aims to rival the likes of Groupon and eBay.

The 35-year-old, who now lives in Gateshead, studied the market and consumer trends in great depth.

Tickhit allows users to buy one of 39 numbered tickets in a bid to grab a product for a tiny fraction of its full price, with the winner determined by the Irish Lottery bonus ball.

The unique prize draw structure means that brands and retailers receive the full value of any given deal, ensuring deals do not negatively impact the business’ bottom line and are not detrimental to a brand’s image.

Tickhit also enables users to buy and sell their own quality new and used goods, with a one in 39 chance of winning a prize draw on the website. However, users are not restricted to buying just a single ticket for either brand or consumer deals.

Gavin said: “This has been such an exciting project to work on. With the launch of the website this month and with so much interest from varying sectors from hospitality to even car dealers, I believe Tickhit will soon be the new national online buying craze for consumers as the feedback ahead of the launch has been phenomenal.”

Newcastle Law Firm Mincoffs Solicitors provided advice. Partner and head of licensing, Matt Foster said “Mincoffs have worked closely with Gavin and wish him every success with its future.”

Tickhit is currently based in Gateshead but are currently looking for new headquarters in Newcastle to expand their workforce as the company grows.