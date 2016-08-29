Get your creativity on track

Metro commuters could be on the write lines for top prizes in a new competition.

The Tyne and Wear Metro has teamed up with New Writing North to challenge customers to pen a short story, based on their morning commute.

The theme Metro Morning is inspired by artwork by Anthony Lowe at the Regent Centre station, and the winning entries will be displayed around the network.

There are two age categories – adults for ages 16 and over, and children under 16. The winning adult will receive £100 of Waterstones vouchers, while the child winner will receive an Amazon Fire tablet.

Paul Walker, customer service director at Metro operator DB Regio Tyne and Wear, said: “Thousands of people use the Metro on a daily basis.

“These journeys provide a bit of time out from people’s busy lives and we hope this competition gives our customers the chance to try something a bit different and be creative.”

To enter send your story, name, age, address and contact details to shortstory@twmetro.co.uk by September 26.