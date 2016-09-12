Gin festival aims to set a new world record

A world record attempt is to be made at a festival this weekend.

Tyneside Gin Festival is take place from Friday to Sunday at the Linskill Centre, in North Shields.

And due to demand for tickets, organisers Nineteen32 have increased capacity to 2,000 for each of the five sessions.

As a result, they are making a bid for a world record for the biggest gin tasting in one location.

Ticket holders for the two Saturday sessions will pose outside for a picture, with the biggest group being submitted for a Guinness World Record.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.nineteen32.com or call (0191) 257 8000.

Attendees can gain a deeper insight into the distilling of gin, while sampling a variety of flavours from the distilleries in attendance.

There will be a host of live entertainment, from local bands to Captain Jack Sparrow.

For those who would prefer an alternative to gin, there will be a rum shack, a whiskey and cigar area, an oyster and prosecco bar, as well as a variety of food on Eat Me Avenue featuring Tandoori Naan Hut, The Fat Hippo, Longhorns and lots more.