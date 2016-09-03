Go on, go on, go on, Father Ted returns

A drama group is bringing back an old favourite to the stage.

Back by popular demand, Whitley Bay Theatre Company is returning to the Playhouse, Whitley Bay with another offering of the epic Father Ted.

There is a new updated script, bigger set, bigger cast, and generally it will be a bigger show all together. All of those who enjoyed the show in 2013 will be in for another treat.

Father Ted – The Return to Craggy Island hits the stage from Wednesday, September 7 to Saturday, September 10.

With dollops of “Down with this sort of thing”, “Careful now” and a few “Go on, go on, go ons” thrown into the mix, the company promises that this is not a show to be missed.

Tickets cost £14, available from the box office Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm, or on 0844 248 1588.