Going spotty for charity

Pupils went spotty in their efforts to promote a fund-raising campaign.

Children at Marden High School, in Cullercoats, turned their school spotty to help launch The Big Spotacular, the new schools fund-raising campaign for BBC Children in Need and being backed by Lloyds Bank.

The campaign encourages students and teachers to dress up in spots, sell spotty cakes and goods, and take part in spotty-themed challenge.

As part of the initiative, Marden High is planning to hold a range of other fund-raising activities ahead of Appeal Night.

Matthew Snape, headteacher, said: “We had great fun turning Marden High School spotty.

“The pupils are very excited about The Big Lloyds Bank Spotacular and developing spotty fund-raising ideas for BBC Children in Need.”

Lloyds Bank is encouraging schools to join the fun by claiming their free Spotacular kit, containing fundraising ideas, resources, and other spotty delights.

Pudsey Bear will also be travelling the length of the country as part of the Spotacular Pudsey UK Roadshow, to celebrate with some of the schools participating in the campaign.

To find out more about The Big Spotacular and request a free fundraising kit visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools