Great time for Zak, 8, after he wins 1500m

A talented young runner has followed in the footsteps of his parents after winning an athletics title.

Zak Brannon, from Whitley Bay, was celebrating after winning the Mini Great North Run Wave event, which was part of the races and festivities taking place over the Great North Weekend.

The eight-year-old took the honours in the 1500 metre run, finishing 12 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Proud mum Karen – herself a prize-winning athlete, as is Zac’s dad Tommy – said: “I was standing watching by the Millennium Bridge.

“As soon as Zac saw the bridge, he took off, striding away from the others.”

Zac, who is a member of North Shields Poly athletic club has been training for the event at their Churchill Playing Fields track twice a week.

He has also taken part in the NOTAN (North of Tyne Athletics Network) open meetings over the summer, when he has not only been running but also jumping and throwing.

Zac was presented with his prize by double Olympian long jumper, Greg Rutherford.

Zac said: “I was really happy I won.”

For further information on North Shields Poly athletic club, visit www.nspoly.co.uk