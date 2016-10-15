Guides get an update on puppy

Young guides who helped name a guide dog puppy have been kept up-to-date on its progress.

Members of the 10th Whitley Bay Guides raised £1,500 for Guide Dogs to name a puppy.

And they recently received a picture of Guider, who is just six-weeks-old, and an update on her progress.

Nicola McIntyre, Guide Leader, said: “We thought it would be a challenge to raise £1,500 but it was surprisingly easy.

“All of the Guides were so enthusiastic and came up with loads of imaginative ideas like a sponsored walk, bakes sales and a £5 challenge.

“But the reality of what we’ve done hit us when we received the photograph. All puppies are cute, but ours is extra special. Our pupils can’t wait to meet her.”

Sue Robinson, from Guide Dogs, said: “I hope the Guides at 10th Whitley Bay Guides know just how much they have done to bring independence of a blind or partially sighted person.

“A guide dog brings confidence, mobility and companionship. Guider will truly change a life.”

