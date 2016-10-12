Have your say on the design of Metro of the future

People are being encouraged to share their ideas on the design of future Metro carriages next week.

Nexus is giving a presentation of its proposals for the Metro fleet of the future at North Tyneside Transport Forum on Tuesday.

This will give people the chance to share their views ahead of a wider consultation as Nexus, which owns Metro, prepares to bid to the Department for Transport to help fund a new generation of Metro trains.

Local bus and Metro operators will be at the forum meeting to provide the latest updates and there will be the opportunity to raise any other public transport-related matters for future consideration.

The forum gives people in North Tyneside a chance to share constructive feedback on public transport and promote the use of public transport and its links with cycling and walking.

Topics covered at previous forum meetings have included smart ticketing, transport at regional level and engaging with young people about public transport.

Forum chairman Fiona Swindell said: “I am glad that Nexus will be presenting their plans for the design for future Metro carriages at the next meeting.

“I’d encourage people from across North Tyneside to come along and engage in the discussion on this and other aspects of our local public transport.”

Ccoun John Harrison, North Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for housing and transport, added: “It is good to see transport operators, local groups and residents coming together to discuss public transport in the borough.

“We seek to make the transport system here in North Tyneside, and across our area, the very best it can be.

“Getting thoughts, ideas and feedback from residents is a vital part of this.”

The forum is meeting on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at Whitley Bay Customer First Centre, York Road, Whitley Bay. Tea and coffee will be available.

Tyne and Wear Metro is one of the UK’s busiest light rail systems, carrying 40 million passengers a year.

Each year people in North Tyneside make more than 11 million bus journeys and more than seven million trips on the Metro, while many more use local taxi services and the Shields Ferry.

The Metro Futures project aims to design new Metro carriages which can be as innovative and long-lasting as those in use since the Metro opened in 1980.

Pop-up labs and online consultation will happen throughout Tyne and Wear in November.

To take part in an online survey on the proposed new cars, visit http://www.nexus.org.uk/consultation/item/tell-us-you-views-interior-design-future-metrocars