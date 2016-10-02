Hidden gem is growing

A ‘hidden gem’ of a cultural destination is transforming into a popular attraction.

The Exchange, a Grade II-listed building in Howard Street, North Shields, brings arts and entertainment together.

The Exchange, in North Shields.

The 250-capacity auditorium hosts live music, dances, plays, comedy nights and theatrical productions, with a bar open from 10am providing food and drinks.

New business and events manager, Karen Knox, is putting the wheels in motion transforming this beautiful venue into a go to destination .

She said: “The building hasn’t been used to it’s full potential for many years, even a lot of people in North Shields are surprised to know it exists and are amazed by the fantastic facilities.

“We are excited about the upcoming events and community projects already in place, and expect the venue to grow from strength to strength.”

Karen added: “Since starting this project I have had the opportunity to work with some extremely talented artists and I feel this hub is the perfect setting for like-minded people to network and share their creative ideas.”

Karen is now looking for artists, performers, musicians and creative organisations interested in using the facilities.

For more information on The Exchange email contact@attheexchange.info or call 0191 258 4111.