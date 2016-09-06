Highlighting the issue of loneliness

A North Tyneside care provider has set up a campaign to raise awareness of loneliness.

Bluebird Care has launched the Every Visit Counts initiative following a nationwide survey that suggested there is widespread loneliness among older people.

The poll, which was commissioned by the provider, found that 30 per cent of respondents aged 65 or over in the north east spend 24 days a year without seeing anyone.

In addition, 32 per cent admitted feeling lonely either often or sometimes, and 44 per cent said they do not have access to support when they are feeling lonely.

Older women, who make up 70 per cent of people over the age of 65, are twice as likely to spend at least two months a year alone than older men.

Julie McLellan, owner of Bluebird Care North Tyneside, said: “Loneliness is a significant problem amongst the older population and can lead to further health issues.

“Care assistants play a huge part in combatting this problem, carrying out regular visits to customers who might otherwise not see anyone for days.”

As well as highlighting the loneliness problem, the campaign offers tips on dealing with isolation and suggests ways that everyone can play a part in identifying and helping people who may be lonely.

For further information visit the website www.everyvisit.co.uk