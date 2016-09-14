Historical tanks to virtually appear in town

Historical tanks are set to take over Whitley Bay but residents should not get concerned.

To mark 100 years since tanks were first used in battle, a free phone app has been launched allowing people to see a virtual tank in a chosen location.

On Thursday, people in Whitley Bay can use the Tank 100 app – launched in association with The Tank Museum and game developer Wargaming – to place a Mark I tank in a location of their choice and take pictures.

Markus Schill, General Manager Europe Wargaming, said: “We wanted to use all that technology has to offer to give everyone a new way to rediscover history, tanks and facts of WWI.”

“The Tank 100 App will allow you to virtually see the first tank on the battlefield or see a life-size model of the Mark I – or view a smaller version pop up on a desk top.”

The Tank 100 app will continue to grow over the coming months. Future versions will have additional WW1 and later 20th Century tanks to coincide with key anniversaries.

The app is available from Apple store on iOS or via Google Play for Android phones.