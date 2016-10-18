Home digs for victory

It’s high five in the gardening stakes for a care home.

For Heatherfield Care Home in Annitsford has taken its third win in a row, and fifth overall victory, in its category in North Tyneside in Bloom.

The centre, run by Prestwick Care Group, boasts lawns, borders and a profusion of pots and hanging baskets.

Director of operations Atul Malhotra said: “We are delighted to have won for the third time running.

“The gardening team, with help from the residents, works incredibly hard all year around and the amount of pleasure it gets from gardening is matched only by the pleasure our visitors get when they see everything in full bloom.”