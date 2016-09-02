Homework for Holly

A Whitley Bay woman is starting close to home for the first of her projects with a new employer.

Holly Wishart has become the 50th appointment in the past two years for north east based construction company Robertson Group after joining the business as a quantity surveyor.

The 30-year-old, who joins the 50-year-old company from Keepmoat, is looking forward to taking on a variety of projects.

And she is staring with helping to deliver the Premier Inn Hotel in Whitley Bay.

“Robertson North East has made a name for itself in delivering a diverse project range and that’s something I want to be involved in,” she said.