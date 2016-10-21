Honours for cadet helpers

Two dedicated air cadets are on cloud nine after receiving prestigious awards.

Volunteers Jonny Campbell, 34, and 20-year-old Daniel Horner have both been honoured with the Certificate of Meritorious Service for going beyond the normal demands of duty with 2344 (Longbenton) Air Cadets.

Park Resort manager Jonny, of Killingworth, who is the squadron’s engineer officer, was recognised for encouraging cadets to earn more than 50 aerospace related qualifications.

And sports science student Daniel, of Longbenton, who has become an adult volunteer instructor, was rewarded for overcoming obstacles to achieve the highest level in the cadets.

Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson, said: “Both Jonny and Daniel are truly deserving of their recognition.”