Host of fun during Heritage Open Day

A host of historical venues are preparing to open their doors for a special event.

Picturesque and historical locations across North Tyneside are taking part in the Heritage Open Days.

Between September 8 and September 11, venues will be opening their doors free of charge for an array of events, from live bandstand music at Northumberland Park to a film show and exhibition at the Rising Sun Country Park.

There are special guided walks exploring the history of Cullercoats art and Tynemouth and a chance to try the new North Shields Town Trail.

The Linskill Centre, in North Shields, is holding three experiences on September 10 and 11, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be an exhibition on Linskill High School, performances by Linskill Community Choir, and North Tyneside Art Studio will launch its research project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. Tynemouth World War One Commemoration Project will be welcoming people to its research office and community garden.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “Heritage Open Days are a great opportunity to go and find out more about the history of our borough and enjoy some great experiences with the whole family.

“There is such a variety that there truly is something for everyone. I’d urge anyone interested to have a look at the programme and discover what’s available.”

For information, or details of the full programme, visit www.hodstw.org.uk