Hundreds of cannabis plants found at industrial unit

A large scale cannabis farm has been uncovered at an industrial unit in North Tyneside.

More than 640 plants, spread across ten rooms, were found at the unit in Willington Marina, Wallsend.

Police made the discovery when they attended the premises at 10.35pm on Thursday, October 20.

After finding no one in the unit, they entered the insecure premises and found the cannabis factory.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Detective Inspector Sharon Chatterton said: “This is a significant find, a large scale cannabis factory and we are making enquiries to find those responsible.

“We’re appealing for witness and want to hear from anyone who has any information about the drugs.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen people coming and going to and from the premises over recent weeks.

“We know such large cannabis cultivation and distribution wrecks lives and damages our communities.

“It is often the basis of organised criminality which motivates others to commit more crimes including violence and theft to buy these drugs.

“It’s important that we dismantle these large scale cannabis farms and find those responsible for them to help us tackle drug dealing and to keep our communities safe from this harm.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1187 of 20/10/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.