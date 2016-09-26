Iain aims to encourage potential chemical careers

A new appointment is aiming to encourage pupils to consider careers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

Chemical research company High Force Research has appointed Iain Lawson as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and manufacturing) co-ordinator.

The senior R&D and GMP chemist will develop the company’s outreach programme to local schools, colleges and universities.

Iain is hoping to help inspire a new generation of budding young scientists.

Schools or colleges interested in arranging activities or talks for students on careers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry should email info@highforceresearch.com

Iain who joined High Force Research five years ago, said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help encourage more students to consider careers in science.

“There are so many different roles and specialisms for young people to consider, the possibilities really are endless.

“But often career routes within the industry aren’t obvious and young people are surrounded by so many negative perceptions of science, they think all scientists are mad or super clever.

“I really believe that Science should be fun. After all it’s messy and lots of things go bang! But best of all you get to discover things.

“I’m where I am today because of a number of inspirational and engaging teachers and mentors who got me hooked on science. If I didn’t pass on what I’ve learnt to young people, what’s the point?”