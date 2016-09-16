Iniatiative aims to help IT prospects

An initiative to help young people find work is being launched following two years of pilots.

The Dynamo North East IT Apprentice Hub creates IT training, work experience and career opportunities in the technology sector.

Businesses are supported through each major step of setting up and running an apprenticeship programme, from advertising and recruitment to training and assessment, putting in place a framework.

Employers have the chance to sign up at a launch event on September 19, at Sage UK head office.

Louise Ball, executive director of Baltic Training Services, the training company responsible for delivering the Dynamo Hub, said: “With over 2,000 IT vacancies last year that couldn’t be filled we are calling on the region’s employers to sign up and support the Dynamo North East IT Apprentice Hub.

“The pilot programme has already proved successful at offering young people a route to a sustainable career in IT and employers access to a trained talent pool of people.”

Among those to benefit is Oliver Scott, from North Tyneside.

The 17-year-old is working towards his Level 3 IT apprenticeship with Baltic Training Services working at ENGIE as a network engineer apprentice.

The former John Spence High School pupil said: “The IT apprenticeship with Baltic Training has been a great way for me to turn my hobby into a career and develop my technical knowledge.”

“I’m really enjoying my current role in networking and would like to get more experience in desktop support as my next step. After getting the hands on experience on the job I know this is definitely where I want my career to be heading.”

Oliver added: “I’ve always known I wanted to work in IT. When I was about 10 my mum brought home a load of old and broken computers, so I decided to take them apart and see if I could make a super computer. It blew up in my face a few times and obviously didn’t work, but I loved the idea of doing that for a living.”

For more on Dynamo IT Apprentice Hub call Ruth Watson on 07738 734200 or email ruth.watson@baltictraining.com

To book tickets for the free launch of the Dynamo IT Apprentice Hub at Sage on September 19, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dynamo-apprentice-hub-launch-tickets-26698872045/