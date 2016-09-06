Injured crew man rescued by RNLI lifeboat

An injured merchant seaman had to be evacuated from his ship by a lifeboat crew.

The alarm was raised on the vehicle carrier City of Paris at 7.30pm on Saturday when a 35-year-old Ukranian crewman impaled his finger on a fish hook.

After attempts to remove the deeply-embedded hook failed, it was decided the crewman be evacuated and treated at hospital.

Tynemouth RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was called out, and arrived at the 10,000-tonne, 100m-long ship which had anchored 2.7 nautical miles north of the Tyne piers. The crewman needed no assistance leaving his ship and boarding the lifeboat which sped him back to the lifeboat station.

A paramedic first response car arrived soon after and took the seaman to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington.

Adrian Don, spokesman for Tynemouth RNLI, said: “The seaman had been fishing while his ship was at anchor which isn’t unusual, but unfortunately he hooked his own finger.

“He wasn’t badly injured and in good spirits but the hook was firmly embedded in his finger causing him some pain, and it wasn’t possible to remove it without minor surgery.”