Inspector Martin’s back where he began

A new neighbourhood inspector has taken over the reins at Whitley Bay and North Shields.

Insp Martin Brooks began his police career with Northumbria in 1996 in the North Tyneside towns as a 24/7 response officer before moving to CID at North Shields.

He was then based in Washington and later promoted to sergeant in 2006, working in the city’s custody suite. He was based in Newcastle until 2010 when he moved back to North Shields as a 24/7 response sergeant.

Most recently he worked as an acting neighbourhood inspector in Prudhoe before rejoining North Tyneside on his promotion to inspector.

He said: “Working back here in North Tyneside where I started with Northumbria is a real dream job. I’ve got lots of happy memories of working in both towns and I’m delighted to be back.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know local people and building up relationships with residents, business and our many partners at the local authority and elsewhere.

“My priorities are clear: To support the most vulnerable, helping our victims of crime and working with my team of officers to keep people safe.

“We have great neighbourhood teams here in both North Shields and Whitley Bay who are focused on delivering policing that support communities and tackling the crimes which matter most to residents including burglary.

“I’d encourage anyone who sees me in the area to stop and say hello.”