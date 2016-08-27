Inspectors full of praise for home

Staff and residents at a care home are celebrating after impressing inspectors.

Redesdale Court, in Rake Lane, North Shields, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – the fourth top rating for family-run business Helen McArdle Care.

In the latest inspection, the service has been rated outstanding for being caring and well-led, and was rated good for being safe, effective and responsive.

The inspector was particularly impressed with the positive culture within the care home, the extensive quality assurance systems in place that drive improvements and the staff team’s desire to provide people with the highest quality of care.

Chairman and founder, Helen McArdle CBE, said: “I founded Helen McArdle Care with my family nearly 30 years ago and we set out to make a difference and to provide the highest quality of care.

“This latest inspection confirms that we are making a difference to residents, families and staff and that our care is outstanding.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the team at Redesdale Court. Care home manager, Debbie White, has worked with me for over 20 years. She has progressed throughout the company from a care assistant to care home manager; for her management style and leadership to be graded as outstanding makes me very proud.”

Inspectors said: “The service was extremely well-led. The manager had a clear idea of how she wanted the service to develop.”

The inspector also highlighted the innovative initiatives that the manager had introduced and which resulted in “people being empowered to live their lives to the full.”

Redesdale Court is purpose-built care home located on Rake Lane within the grounds of North Tyneside General Hospital. Redesdale Court also has a sister home at Eastbourne House, located on the Links in Whitley Bay.