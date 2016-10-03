Interest soars in new homes

A record number of enquiries have been made about a North Tyneside housing development.

Persimmon Homes officially opened the East Benton Rise scheme in Station Road, Wallsend, last month, offering two to five-bedroom homes and apartments to buy.

There will also be £500,000 set aside by the developer for a children’s play area, allotments and road improvements around the 255-property site.

And already it is proving a hit with house-hunters.

Persimmon Homes North East sales and marketing director Debbie Zaben said: “We are delighted to have officially opened East Benton Rise.

“We have received a record number of enquiries for this development online, making it one of the most sought-after in the UK.

“This really will be a fantastic location for people to call home and we anticipate properties will sell fast.”