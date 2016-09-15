Key phases reached as new business park takes shape

Work on a major new business park has reached a key milestone.

A new access point has been created for Indigo Park, to the west of the borough near Weetslade, while the granting of a strategic planning permission has been secured.

Highbridge Properties, developers of Cobalt in North Tyneside, are working with North Tyneside Council’s Inward Investment arm Invest North Tyneside over the development of the 82 acre site, which could generate more than 1,500 jobs.

North Tyneside Council has secured £4.32m of funding for infrastructure improvements to enhance the site’s accessibility.

The first phase comprises a new four-lane traffic light controlled access to Indigo Park and is nearing completion.

In addition, the existing western access to the site will be widened, improved and will also benefit from a traffic light controlled junction with Sandy Lane.

The council’s planning committee have also approved the creation of a wildlife corridor, designed and to be created by Highbridge, which will run north to south through the site linking the Weetslade Country Park to Gosforth Park.

An extensive buffer zone has been designed along the entire northern boundary of the site to soften the impact of the proposed development on the Weetslade Country Park.

Highbridge have also entered into a legal agreement with North Tyneside Council designed to fund mitigation of the loss of habitat for farmland songbirds.

Adrian Hill, director of Highbridge Properties, said: “We are delighted that, working in close collaboration with North Tyneside Council, we have been able to take two major steps forward in providing a genuinely first class new access route into the proposed development and agreeing a wildlife strategy which addresses the importance of this site from a bio-diversity point of view.

“These steps allow us to move forward cleanly in the development of major new employment generative premises.

“We are convinced that Indigo Park will play a major part in the generation of new employment for the region.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “It is fantastic to see the Indigo Park development taking shape and the potential opportunities it will create in North Tyneside are very exciting.

“The plans offer so much space for businesses from all different sectors to operate and will generate in excess of over 1,500 jobs for residents in North Tyneside and the wider region, which is brilliant news.

“The newly-designed space to encourage wildlife will also be a great addition and will help to preserve the safety and welfare of the animals in the area.”