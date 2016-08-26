Key roundabout set to be replaced by temporary lights

A key roundabout in North Tyneside is set to be removed this weekend.

Work on the A1058 Coast Road Improvement Scheme is set to reach a key milestone.

As part of the £7.2m scheme by North Tyneside Council, in partnership with Capita, Billy Mill Roundabout will be removed and the junction will operate under temporary signals.

Motorists are also advised that the junction of Lynn Road and Billy Mill will be temporarily closed to traffic.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “The Coast Road Improvement Scheme is set to reduce journey times and improve safety for thousands of road users.

“The project will reach a key milestone with the removal of Billy Mill Roundabout and the introduction of road signals at the junction.

“North Tyneside Council is committed to keeping the public informed about the work and we would like to remind people that they can sign up to our e-bulletin for regular updates.

“Finally, we would like to thank the public for their continued patience during the delivery of this important project.”

Work to remove the roundabout is currently happening at off-peak periods, Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 4pm.

Subject to work progressing as planned, from Saturday, Billy Mill junction will no longer feature a roundabout and will operate under temporary signals.

From this point onwards there will be no access from Regent Terrace to Beach Road until all work at Billy Mill junction is completed.

In addition, the junction of Lynn Road and Billy Mill will be temporarily closed to traffic from Saturday, to Sunday, September 4, to enable works at this location.

Because this junction closure will affect the 42, 53, 57A and 308 bus services, a free shuttle bus will be in operation from Lynn Road to North Tyneside General Hospital on Rake Lane.

Further information about the shuttle bus is available on the North Tyneside Council website at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

Following the full closure of the junction of Lynn Road and Billy Mill, a partial closure of the junction will be required until work is completed at Billy Mill.

Although access to Lynn Road from Billy Mill will be maintained, there will be no access from Lynn Road to Billy Mill except for buses via an enforceable bus lane.

This partial closure will significantly help traffic flow as best as possible on the A1058 Coast Road and Beach Road while the temporary traffic signals are in use at the junction.

There will also be no access from Beach Road to Lynn Road. This is a restriction that will continue when the scheme is completed and will also help maintain traffic flows along the A1058 Coast Road and Beach Road

Anyone with any queries during the project, email roads@northtyneside.gov.uk or call (0191) 643 6500.

To subscribe to a regular e-bulletin about the project, email roads@northtyneside.gov.uk