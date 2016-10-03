Kitwave buys firm

North Tyneside-based wholesaler Kitwave has continued its rapid expansion plans with the acquisition of wholesale frozen food supplier Phoenix Fine Foods Limited.

Leading North East law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP, acted on behalf of Kitwave – and its subsidiary Eden Farm Limited – providing sound legal advice throughout the transaction.

David Brind, Kitwave Director, said: “We’re very pleased to complete another transaction so quickly after the new investment has come into the group.

“Phoenix provides a further solid base to our expanding frozen division and further access into the growing London and southern market.”