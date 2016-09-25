Labour reselects Norma as its Mayoral candidate

The Labour Party has announced Norma Redfearn as their candidate in next year’s Mayoral elections.

Mrs Redfearn was reselected as the party’s candidate after receiving 96 per cent of the votes cast.

She has been North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor since winning the election in 2013.

Mrs Redfearn said: “I am proud to have been nominated as the Labour candidate for next year’s Mayoral election.

“And I would like to thank Labour Party members across the area for putting their trust in me as the candidate again.

“When I was elected, by the people, as the Mayor in 2013, I made clear that I would fight to make the area better for everyone.

“With the help of residents, local communities, the voluntary sector and business, my team and I have kept that commitment. I now look forward to the Mayoral election campaign but make no assumptions about the result.”

“I am determined, with the support of local people, to win and continue to make North Tyneside an even better place to live, work and visit. “

North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon said: “I’m so pleased that Norma has been selected again. She has been tireless in working to improve our area, bringing in new jobs and town centre regeneration. Real improvements in people’s lives.”

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell added: “I want to congratulate Norma Redfearn on being reselected as Labour’s candidate for Mayor.

“She has an impressive record and ambitious plans to campaign on. I hope everyone in every local community now gets behind Norma’s campaign.”