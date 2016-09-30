Lady golfers are flushed with fundraising success

A keen golfer was tickled pink with success in a fundraising competition.

Whitley Bay Golf Club ladies captain Judith Hewison was on of 33 women taking part in a Wear Something Pink Scramble earlier this month in aid of the RVI breast cancer charity.

And not only did Judith hit a hole-in-one on the third hole at her home course, but her team came first overall, winning by 1.5 shots.

All enjoyed a glass of wine afterwards.