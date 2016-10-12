Last chance to win top recycling prize

People living in North Tyneside have their last chance to win £1,000 when they make a pledge to recycle more at home.

The council’s waste awareness campaign, Changing Our Thinking, comes to an end tomorrow and a final interactive roadshow is being held at the Rising Sun Country Park from 11am to 2pm.

Everyone going along to the event can discover top tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste to save money, energy and the environment. They'll also be invited to make a personal pledge to wash, squash and recycle materials at home.

By signing up to the pledge, residents can be in with a chance to win a monthly prize of £100 and be entered into the grand annual prize of £1,000 simply by guessing how many recyclable items are in the wheelie bin.

This is the third year North Tyneside Council has run the awareness-raising campaign and the fun roadshows and handy tips have proved to be a huge hit all over the borough.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Our last roadshow of the year takes place on Friday at the Rising Sun. It’s always a fantastic event and a great way to learn more about recycling and enter into the competition to win £1,000 which will come in very useful for Christmas.

"I know recycling is second nature to so many of our residents, but we need everyone to do their bit and recycle as much as they can – it’s vitally important to reduce the amount we send to landfill as it saves us money and it’s essential for the environment.”

For more information, or to pledge online before Friday, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk and search for wash, squash and recycle.