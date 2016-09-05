Literature campaign to end with a ‘meet the author’ event

A renowned author will be appearing at a coastal cafe as a literature-themed summer campaign comes to a close.

Hazel Osmond, the author of this year’s Summer Read in North Tyneside, will host a ‘meet the author’ event on September 15 at 6.30pm at The Rendezvous Cafe, in Whitley Bay.

Hazel will be discussing and reading from her latest book and will be available to sign copies.

Born in Northumberland, Hazel is a writer of short stories and romantic comedies who has lived in the north east for more than 30 years. Her first book, Who’s Afraid of Mr Wolfe? was shortlisted for the Romantic Novelists’ Association (RNA) Romantic Comedy award.

Tickets for the event are £3 and can be purchased from the Old Low Light, St Mary’s Lighthouse or any North Tyneside customer first centre.