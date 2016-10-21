Lock up and keep out the burglars

Police are reminding residents in North Tyneside to keep their doors and windows securely locked to stop burglars.

Unusually warm weather in late September and earlier in October has meant people often having windows open and doors on the latch, leaving homes insecure. Police have seen opportunist burglars take advantage of this to sneak into homes to steal.

Superintendent Mick Paterson, of Northern Area Command said: “We know only too well that an open door is the same as an open invitation to a thief. Would-be burglars will walk up a street trying door handles until they strike lucky – at your expense.

“Locking your door can be the difference between burgled or not, so please make sure you protect your home and your property at all times, even when inside.”

Neighbourhood officers are patrolling areas which have seen incidents of burglary over recent weeks, to deter thieves. To report suspicious behaviour, call 101.