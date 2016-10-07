Looking Back at the Dispensary

The North Shields and Tynemouth Dispensary was one of the town’s oldest charities.

It was first instituted on December 31, 1801, at the Half Moon Inn, Low Lights, and soon afterwards moved to Church Street. The building is seen to the left, standing out from the Imperial Arms, near the corner with Charlotte Street.

An address was made to the public by the first secretary and mentioned that its work of administering free medicine to the sick and lame poor was made possible by generous donations from Robinson Wakefield and the Duke of Northumberland. Donors were encouraged to reflect on the advantage to themselves of a healthy workforce. The dispensary continued in service until the late 1930s.

