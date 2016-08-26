Looking Back at the Onyx II.

Robert Hastie, of St Abbs, was a pioneer of the North Shields fishing industry after the establishment of the Fish Quay in 1870. He founded the business known as R Hastie and Sons.

About the beginning of 1926, Hastie and Sons brought an Aberdonian trawler to the Tyne. Onyx II was registered as SN36. The newspaper noted heavy landings on March 29, 1926, including that of the Onyx II. Her 17-day journey to and from the Faeroes produced a catch of 589 boxes of fish, chiefly codlings and haddock, 278 score of cod and 45 score of Jacks and catfish. They realised about £850.

Standing in the middle of the men, wearing a suit and hat, is George Arthur ‘Jumbo’ Florence. He was credited with being the first skipper to take a local boat to the Faeroes.

