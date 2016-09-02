Looking Back at The Phoenix Inn

John Taylor’s unpublished history of Earsdon suggests that the Phoenix Inn, in Front Street, dated to the 18th century.

From 1841 until the late 1870s it was in occupation of Robert Blackburn. About 1861 it was also home to the Mechanics’ Institute. In 1897 the pub was on the Brewster Sessions Black List for persistent offenders, and briefly disappeared from local directories.

Mr Taylor remembered that Mrs Blackburn had the house until about 1906. She was briefly succeeded by John Jacques, a cycling enthusiast, described as a world champion. Mr Taylor said the pub provided a poor living, and one tenant only made a profit by selling locally made poteen to soldiers camped nearby.

The Phoenix closed on December 7, 1971, and was converted to a house.

If anyone has information contact Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk