M&S volunteers dig in to help community project

Volunteers have dug in to help create a new attraction as part of a company initiative.

More than 400 volunteers from seven M&S stores gave up more than 2,000 hours to take part in the Spark Something Good initiative.

And as part of that, 60 volunteers helped transform an outdoor space at the Linskill Centre in North Shields.

Claire Hanson, business development manager at the Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust, said: “The Spark Something Good project created a real sense of community spirit and we are very grateful to M&S and local volunteers for helping us to create a better, more engaging outdoor space for the centre.

“The centre’s new outdoor space will be enjoyed lots over the summer months and we hope the project will inspire others throughout the local community to get involved in.”

“Not only can a small amount of time help make a big difference but it’s also a great way to meet new friends in your local area.”

Marie Turnbull, M&S Gosforth manager, said: “Spark Something Good has given locals an opportunity to get involved in supporting charities and projects that play an important role in our local communities. All of the volunteers enjoyed spending time at Daybreak and the new sensory room will undoubtedly bring enjoyment to service users for years to come.“

“When the local community comes together there’s a real feel-good factor. We’d like to thank those who were able to lend a hand on Sunday and throughout the Spark Something Good week in and around Newcastle.”