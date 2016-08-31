Major airline to create 90 jobs at Newcastle International Airport

A leading leisure airline has announced a major recruitment drive, with 1,000 pilot, cabin crew and engineering positions available across the UK, with 90 of these in Newcastle.

To support this drive by Jet2.com, the company hosted a recruitment roadshow in Novotel, Newcastle, yesterday. The roadshow was designed to support the recruitment of pilot, cabin crew and engineering positions at Newcastle Airport as the company continues to grow.

Earlier this year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched its biggest ever flights and holidays programme for summer 2017 from the airport, with more flights and more seats to 28 sunshine hotspots.

Following the recent addition of an eighth UK base in Birmingham with flights launching in 2017, alongside the acquisition of 30 new B737-800 aircraft commencing in September 2016 over a two-year period, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is looking to invest in its next phase of growth and development.

This continuous expansion has opened up a wealth of exciting opportunities for a host of talented pilots, cabin crew and engineers alike.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our family-friendly formula is clearly working with customers and it means that we’re one of the UK’s fastest growing airlines. We have exciting plans to expand the number of destinations we fly to, as well as the number of UK bases we fly from, and this means that our team is growing all the time too. We were delighted to see so many pilots, engineers and aspiring cabin crew at our Newcastle roadshow.”

Jet2.com is the fourth largest registered airline in the UK and has recently been voted the UK’s favourite airline by TripAdvisor users and the UK’s most loved airline by users of the airline review website, Skytrax.

It is looking to recruit B737 and B757 Type Rated and Non Type Rated captains and first officers to play a pivotal role in the company’s ongoing success.

The roles are targeted at experienced pilots with an existing commercial or military background, a strong training record and the commitment, energy and flexibility required to deliver friendly low fares to their all-important customers.

Aspiring cabin crew members will be passionate about customer service with a positive and flexible approach to work to ensure the customers always receive a truly VIP service when flying with Jet2.com.

Outside of the cockpit, engineers are on hand 24/7 to ensure flights continue to operate safely.

The airline’s EA 145 maintenance approval covers both line and base maintenance and experienced engineers also work in office-based roles, including Powerplant, technical Services, airworthiness and maintenance programmes.

As the UK’s leading leisure airline, with a fleet of more than 63 aircraft flying to more than 220 routes to popular destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and a wealth of European Cities, this marks an exciting time for pilots, cabin crew and engineers to hop aboard the team.

Visit the Jet2.com website to see all of the jobs available.