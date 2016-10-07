Man charged with murder following incident in Wallsend

A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Wallsend earlier this year.

Andrew Keenan, 28, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, died in Cramlington hospital on Monday, August 1, after being found in an address in Bewicke Road.

Now police have said that Martyn Richard Burke, 27, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, has been charged with murder.

Katie McGuire, 30, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and producing cannabis.