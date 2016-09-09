Man dies from injuries suffered in assault

A man who was assaulted in a Whitley Bay flat has died.

A 32-year-old was assaulted in the property in South Parade, Whitley Bay, sometime between 9pm on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and police have confirmed he died.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

A 44-year-old man who was charged with assault has now been charged with murder and has appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).