Man in critical condition after assault in flat

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted in a flat.

The 32-year-old victim was assaulted in the property in South Parade, Whitley Bay, sometime between 9pm on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information after the assault.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and he is currently in custody helping with enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the incident on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 64/07/16.