Man in critical condition after crash in car park

A man has been critically injured after an accident in a supermarket car park.

Emergency crews were called to the car park at Tesco Extra, on Norham Road, North Shields, just before 10am today (Tuesday) after reports of a road traffic collision.

Police officers attended and found a car had collided with two other vehicles and then a trolley stand injuring the driver of the initial vehicle.

The male driver was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and transported to the RVI, where his condition is described as critical.

His female passenger was checked over by ambulance staff.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 and quote reference 279 27/09/16.