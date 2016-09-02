Manford on north stage

A favourite northern comedian will be paying a visit to Whitley Bay next week.

Jason Manford will appear on stage at The Playhouse, Whitley Bay on Wednesday.

He will be performing a ‘best of’ show, which promises to feature a wealth of comic anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter, delivered with Manford’s well-known charm and intelligent wit.

Prime time television shows, such as Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and The Royal Variety Performance, have all helped to establish Manford as a nationally-known comic.

He said: “Some of you might think I’ve had a career change, what with all the opera and musical theatre I’ve been doing lately. Not a chance, I’m excited to be getting back to what I really love the most – stand up.”

After his Best Of tour, the comedian will be performing in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the Musical.

His third DVD, First World Problems, and autobiography Brung Up Proper are out now.

Tickets for the show are £18.50 and are expected to sell out. They are available from the Box Office, Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm, or on 0844 248 1588 until the show starts at 8pm.