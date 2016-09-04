Mark signs up to major charity ball

A north east estate agency has launched a new charity ball.

The Signature Group by Mark Small, which has branches across North Tyneside and the region, will hold the event at the Sage Gateshead in December.

The ball will raise funds for the Calvert Trust Kielder, Silverline Memories and the North Music Trust, and a range of entertainment is lined up.

There will be music from The Strictly Smokin’ Band, a casino by Grosvenor Casinos, a three-course meal, live and silent auctions, raffles and competitions.

Managing director Mark Small said: “It’s something I’ve planned to do for a while and feel this year is the best time for it to go ahead.”

The glittering black tie event takes place on Friday, December 9. For more details email april.lord@wearesignature.co.uk