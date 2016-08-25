Market aims to be regular fixture

A group of residents are hoping a monthly market will become a permanent fixture.

The third pilot of the Green Beans Market takes place this Sunday at Whitley Bay Metro Station, with a further pilot in the pipeline.

And volunteers who have put the event together are hoping the successful pilots so far will lead it to becoming a long-term venture.

The event helps provide income for the Station Masters’ Garden while allow local stallholders to sell their wares.

Duika Burges Watson, spokesperson for the Station Masters Centre, said: “We have been delighted by the response to The Green Beans Market so far; all 35 stalls have been fully let at both markets selling a wide range of craft, upcycled and sustainable goods.

“And with more than 90 per cent of the stallholders coming from within a one mile radius of the station itself we are helping to promote and support local business which is exactly our intentions.

“We are not looking to compete with other markets in the area but rather provide a small venue where local, community and environmentally focused businesses can thrive.

“Nearly all the existing stallholders have asked to take a table at the next two markets and will go a long way to help us to create a revenue stream to support the work we do at the Station Masters’ Community Wildlife Garden as well as supporting other activities that promote the health and well-being of local residents.”

The market on Sunday is from 10am to 3pm, with the final pilot on September 25.

The Green Beans Market is a fine example of how residents of the seaside town are increasingly coming together to enhance their community and make it a better place to live and visit and the idea has been supported by Whitley Bay Big Local.

Sue Miller, volunteer board member at Whitley Bay Big Local which has met the cost of providing tables for stallholders, added: “The market is a great example of what can be achieved when a community comes together and is exactly what Whitleely Bay Big Local is all about.

“It is wonderful to see so many dedicated people take an idea and turn it in to a successful reality and I very much hope that the market becomes a regular fixture within the station.”