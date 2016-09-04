Martin keen to get going in his new role

A software development firm is continuing expanding its business development team.

Martin Gardner, of Cullercoats, has joined Scott Logic as a business development support executive, and will be based at their Newcastle headquarters.

The 41-year-old psychology graduate was approached about the newly-created role on LinkedIn.

Martin said: “I was impressed by the approach, which seemed very well researched, and the interview process was handled smoothly. I also liked the various people who interviewed me. I liked the location and the feel of the office and the company itself is a very exciting one to be associated with.

“My new colleagues seem great. I’ve been looking for the right company to give the best years of my career to and Scott Logic seemed to offer everything I was looking for.”

Martin is an avid supporter of Newcastle United.

He started his career selling engineering components, software solutions and bespoke energy contracts, most recently working at a London-based software firm, Condeco, providing off-the-shelf space management solutions to estates and facilities directors in blue-chip clients like Barclays and RBS, and around 170 public sector organisations.

The former University of Derby student added: “I have always been involved in new business acquisitions from a technical sales point of view, and the technical side of the sales process here interested me.”