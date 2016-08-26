Mayoral candidate in praise of North Tyneside businesses

A north east mayoral candidate has been visiting North Tyneside to find out more about how to help businesses.

Jeremy Middleton, the independent candidate for North East Mayor, is on a regional tour to launch his jobs policy.

He visited Tynemouth to meet Gill Wilson, who trains people for careers working with children; travelled to North Shields Fish Quay where he met Peter Dade, superintendent of the Fisherman’s Mission, and Nik Hanlon, managing director of the Fish Quay, to discuss the changing nature of employment in the area

Jeremy also visited Exclusive Ltd, a Whitley Bay-based recruitment and Human Resources company.

Jeremy said: “There are some fantastic local companies in North Tyneside, many of which are growing and creating jobs, and with the right help they can do even better.”

“Job creation policies should involve the people who actually create jobs and the people looking for work, not just a handful of councillors behind closed doors.

“Soon we will be getting new powers over health, jobs, skills and much more, so I am asking local residents to get involved and help to write my policies.

“I have already worked with experts, such as local doctors, teachers and employers to put together some draft proposals for each major policy area.

“Now I want to hear your feedback and your ideas on how we can create more and better jobs in the north east, which you can give via my website.”