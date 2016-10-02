Mike returns to his roots for business

An entrepreneur who returned to his roots is seeing his new business blossom.

Mike Brannigan spent 40 years working in horticulture, with 38 of those in local government overseeing the management and maintenance of parks, allotments and green spaces.

After taking early retirement, he has returned to his roots to get down and dirty with nature, building up his own gardening and landscaping business – MB Gardening Services.

Mike is now working his magic green fingers in many of the private gardens and also businesses across North Tyneside.

Mike said: “I seem to have developed a niche for public houses – which suits me fine.

“I have clients ranging in size – from the planters at Ewan Bramley Dental Care on North Shields Fish Quay, to the LowLights Tavern in North Shields, to the extensive gardens at the Beehive Inn near Earsdon – which won the accolade of North Tyneside in Bloom in the Best Commercial Premises category.

“Both myself and the Beehive’s owners are delighted to receive this award on our first year of entry.”

He has also overseen the development of bespoke wild flower meadows in commercial grounds and gardens.

For advice from Mike visit his Facebook page at MB Gardening Services North Tyneside or on Twitter @mbgardeningservice.