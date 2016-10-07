More choice for pregnant women

Mums-to-be are being given more choice when it comes to their birthing experience.

Midwives across Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have been trained in hypnobirthing, an in-depth antenatal training programme designed to release fear and build confidence during birth.

Women in North Tyneside will be able to access local courses to support them to practise the techniques during pregnancy and labour and birth at the Northumbria Birthing Centre at Cramlington.

Leading hynobirthing teacher Katharine Graves facilitated the training to Northumbria midwives at North Tyneside General Hospital.

Janice McNichol, head of midwifery at the trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Katharine, who is widely seen as the national lead for hypnobirthing, and see her train so many of our midwives from all four of our maternity units.

“Our aim is always to give women choosing to have their baby with us greater choice and for our midwives to be able to offer hypnobirthing techniques further complements what we provide.

“Hypnobirthing promotes a natural, more comfortable, birthing experience often with fewer medical interventions, and we hope women will welcome this development.”

Katharine, founder of KG hypnobirthing, said: “Through my experiences of teaching hypnobirthing techniques over the last decade, I always find teaching groups of midwives at the same time is the most effective.”

“When many midwives have the knowledge and tools, as is the case here at Northumbria, hypnobirthing techniques can be embedded across the organisation which will ultimately benefit many more women.

“There is lots of good information about babies and birth in many place but hypnobirthing is the only thing I know that actually makes a difference to the experience of giving birth.

“We’ve had countless positive reports from women whose birthing experience have been improved by using these techniques and now that Northumbria midwives have been trained, I look forward to receiving many more from this part of the country.”

The highly-experienced midwifery team at Northumbria Healthcare is on hand 24/7 to offer expert care to women.

The Birthing Centre at The Northumbria hospital, which opened in June 2015, has a co-located midwifery-led unit alongside a consultant-led obstetric unit.

Its en-suite single rooms and birthing pools offer women greater choice and partners are able to be accommodated to stay overnight.

For more information about maternity care at Northumbria, visit www.northumbris.nhs.uk/maternity