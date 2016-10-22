MP meets climate campaigners

A national week of action on climate change saw North East campaigners lobby Alan Campbell MP at the iconic St Mary’s Island.

Taking as their theme ‘For the love of people living by the coast’, about 30 supporters of North East CALL TO ACTION (NE-CAP) drew attention to the threat of sea-level rises to people living in low-lying regions around the world.

On behalf of NE-CAP, a member of the national Climate Coalition, Dr David Golding CBE thanked the Labour MP for Tynemouth for his exemplary support in the past on matters of global justice and sustainability and asked him to write to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, to congratulate him for rapid progress on ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement and to ask him to publish an ambitious low-carbon investment plan to transform the economy in line with the Climate Change Act.

But he had a word of warning for all our political leaders, saying: “We’ve had the promises – now we need the policies.

“We’ve had the words – now we need the actions.”

Mr Campbell responded by warmly thanking all those present for making the effort to turn out on such an unpleasant afternoon and assuring them of his support and commitment.

He added: “David has, if anything, understated the threat of sea-level rise, since about 150million people worldwide live at or below the one-metre level and they also face the prospect of more extreme climate events, including damaging storm surges, etc.”