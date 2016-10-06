Museum on track after key donation

It is full steam ahead for a museum after a remarkable donation from TXM Rail.

Around 250 tonnes of spent ballast and 50 wood sleepers have been donated to Stephenson Railway Museum, in Wallsend, after the recent maintenance repair work on the Tyne & Wear Metro between Benton and Monkseaton.

250 tonnes of spent ballast and 50 wood sleepers has been donated to the Stephenson Railway Museum.

The donation was due to the efforts of museum volunteer Davey Freeman who met the senior site manager.

Fin Gregory, project manager, said: “As part of our works on the Nexus Metro Framework, some of our main goals include running a sustainable project and working with local communities and businesses to provide a lasting legacy.

“We were extremely pleased to be able to offer some spent ballast and sleepers to the museum, enabling them to continue the maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure they have.

“It is important for future generations to be able to see the step change in Britain’s railways over the years and our support of the museum will enable this to happen at a much lower cost to them than having to buy from the open market.”

Robin Gibson, railway operations manager at Stephenson Railway Museum, said: ”We’re very grateful to TXM Rail for donating the ballast and sleepers to the museum.

“This donation will assist us greatly with the continued maintenance of the track to Percy Main on which volunteers run heritage train services on Sundays and some bank holiday Mondays.”

“Our volunteers not only crew the trains, but also assist with the maintenance and restoration of all the items of rolling stock based on the railway.

“The railway is currently looking for new volunteers to assist with a range of projects.”

For more information on volunteering with Stephenson Railway Museum call 0191 200 7146 or email info@stephensonrailwaymuseum.org.uk