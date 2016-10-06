Music, puppets and more

A stellar line-up will be taking to the stage at a North Tyneside theatre over the coming weeks.

Kicking off on Friday night is the Counterfeit Seventies, featuring the music of Slade, Sweet, T Rex, The Bay City Rollers, and many more hits from the 1970s.

Then the winner of the XFactor in 2009 and north east lad Joe McElderry will take to the stage on Saturday night with his Northern Lights tour.

The music continues on Sunday night with the Carpenter’s Story, celebrating the music of one of the most successful pop duos in music history, Richard and Karen Carpenter.

It is the turn of folk music on Tuesday night when Yorkshire’s Kate Rusby will be live with her usual band line-up supporting.

And next Thursday night Britain’s Got Talent’s Paul Zerdin will be bringing Puppets to the Playhouse with his superb ventriloquist show, the Spongefinger Tour.

On Friday, October 14 north east funny man, the self-styled ‘Pirate King of Tyneside’ Gavin Webster will return to the venue, with new set pieces, gags, lampooning and dark observations.

For times, tickets, prices and more, visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk or call 0844 248 1588.