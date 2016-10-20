Naval hero is remembered

The annual Trafalgar Day Toast the Admiral event is being held tomorrow at the Collingwood Monument in Tynemouth.

It is the seventh year that North Tyneside Council has hosted the event for invited dignitaries, honoured guests and members of the public.

The monument, with Admiral Lord Collingwood looking out to sea, provides the perfect setting for the toast.

Chairman of North Tyneside Council, Coun Dave McGarr, said: “The council is delighted to host the annual Toast to the Admiral event, as our contribution to commemorate Trafalgar Day and raise awareness of the achievements of Vice-Admiral Lord Collingwood.

“He was a local hero; he was the nation’s hero. Our pride in our maritime history is also matched with our pride in our Royal Navy.

“We welcome Captain Andy Jordan of the Royal Navy, Commanding Officer for HMS Collingwood, to address the event once again this year and we also extend our thanks to HMS Calliope for their support at the commemoration.”

Invited guests and members of the public are invited to gather at 11.40am.

At 11.50am, Coun McGarr will give a welcome and this will be followed by the raising of the Blue Ensign.

An oration, led by Captain Jordan, will take place at 11.55am.

A toast to Admiral Lord Collingwood will be held at noon. The significance of holding the toast at noon is based on the fact that 12 mid-day was the time at which the first shot was fired in the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

Lord Collingwood was Lord Nelson’s second in command at the Battle.